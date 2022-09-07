Doral considers Trump proposal for new towers

DORAL, Fla. – Former President Donald Trump has another real estate venture in Doral.

The city is considering an application submitted on a plan to build gleaming luxury towers with more than 2,000 units proposed at the Trump National Doral Miami property.

The project includes more than 185,000 square feet of amenities and retail in the property at 4400 NW 87 Ave., which has made headlines for years.

There were financial issues and losses in 2020 and a reversal to host the G7 summit there. In January, Trump mentioned his idea for the development in a news release.