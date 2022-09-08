DeSantis visits South Florida, faces questions on controversial arrests

Gov. Ron DeSantis visited South Florida on Wednesday after a series of controversial arrests on alleged illegal voting.

DORAL, Fla. – Gov Ron DeSantis was in South Florida on Wednesday.

DeSantis, who is campaigning for reelection, wanted to talk about toll relief. This was despite questions about the arrest of 18 convicted felons who voted in 2020.

“If you have a third party group of someone telling somebody, ’Yeah. you are a convicted rapist but you can vote.’ That obviously is false and that may expose some of those groups to liability,” DeSantis said.

Ronald Miller voted two years ago after he was registered and a volunteer told him he was eligible even though he wasn’t because murder and sex crimes convictions prevent the restoration of voting rights in Florida.

“Thinking that my rights were restored like the guy told me when I filled the paper out,” Miller said.

Miller and the others were arrested and activists say the consequence is many convicted felons who have served their time are now afraid.

“Anyone who doesn’t think this is Jim Crow dressed up as James Crow Esq — isn’t reading the memos,” said Stephen Hunter Johnson, of the Miami-Dade Black Affairs Advisory Board.