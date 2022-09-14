77º

Charlie Crist makes campaign visit in South Florida, promises to protect LGBTQ+ community

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Tags: Florida, Charlie Crist, Ron DeSantis
Florida's Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist made campaign stops in South Florida on Wednesday.

WILTON MANORS, Fla. – Florida Democratic gubernatorial nominee Charlie Crist made campaign stops on Wednesday in South Florida.

Crist met with Wilton Manors community leaders who don’t want Gov. Ron DeSantis to get reelected.

“On day one of my administration, I will sign an executive order to protect LGBTQ Floridians from discrimination,” Crist said.

He also told the crowd that the choice during the November election couldn’t be “more crystal clear.”

