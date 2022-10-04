Hurricane Ian death toll surpasses 100 as Biden prepares to visit Florida

WASHINGTON – President Biden discussed protecting women’s reproductive rights on Tuesday just one day before his trip to hurricane-ravaged southwest Florida.

It comes nearly a week after it was announced that the death toll surpassed 100 from the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian which developed into a Category 4 hurricane.

Biden is set to meet with people and small business owners that were impacted by the storm on Wednesday.

“He is going to be listening to the people who live there who have lost so much,” said Karine Jean-Pierre.

Biden said he will also survey ongoing local and state recovery efforts after he approved a major disaster declaration locking down the full support of the federal government to provide food, water and shelter

His declaration also aims to clear roads and restore electricity to homes and critical infrastructure.

The White house also announced on Tuesday that Biden will meet with Governor Ron DeSantis but have agreed to put differences aside and work together in the aftermath of the storm.

“There will be plenty of time to discuss differences, but now is not the time,” said Jean-Pierre.