Trump expected to announce that he will run for President in 2024

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – The stage is set at Mar-a-Lago where former President Donald Trump is expected to say he’s running for president once again on Tuesday night.

It will be Trump’s third run for the White House and one week since the midterm elections.

In the recent election, Republicans didn’t take control of the senate and the fight for the house has been a nail biter despite the ‘red wave’ they expected.

Some Republican leaders have their eyes set on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and some refer to him as “a rising star in the GOP.”

There’s also added speculation by politicians that Florida’s Governor will run in 2024.

Trump is also still fighting several criminal investigations, including the boxes of classified documents found at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

He is expected to make his announcement at 9:00 p.m.

