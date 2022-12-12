Britney Griner home with wife in Texas, back on basketball court for first time

The U.S. State Department released new images of Brittney Griner in Texas.

She was with her wife Cherelle and top U.S. hostage negotiator ambassador Roger Carstens, who brought the WNBA star home.

“She is in good spirits and she is in good condition,” said U.S. State Department Spokesperson Ned Price.

Good condition and back on the basketball court for the first time after spending 10 months detained in Russia.

She was serving a 9-year prisoner sentence on drug charges and was released in a prisoner exchange for convicted arms dealer Victor Bout.

Not a part of the deal was former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who is being held on what the U.S. calls bogus espionage charges.

The White House resumed high level talks Monday with Moscow in an effort to bring Whelan home.

“What it is going to take to ultimately secure his freedom and how we can about bringing that and being able to sit down with the Russians and work out a deal,” said Price.