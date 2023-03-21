PHOTOS: Pro-Trump and anti-Trump protestors gather over possible indictment of former president

Libby Depiero shows her support for former President Donald Trump near his Mar-a-Lago home on March 21, 2023 in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump said on a social media post that he expects to be arrested in connection with an investigation into a hush-money scheme involving adult film actress Stormy Daniels and called on his supporters to protest any such move. However, it is unclear if he will be arrested or not. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

As we sit and wait to find out of former President Donald Trump will be arrested at some point over the next few days, pro-Trump and anti-Trump protestors have gathered around the country to let their voices be heard.

Speculation on if Trump would be arrested or not has been mounting over the last few days after he claimed without evidence over the weekend that he would be arrested on Tuesday, March 21. That day has now come, and the former president has yet to be arrested.

Regardless, that hasn’t stopped people who support Trump, and those who do not, to take to the streets. Protestors have been spotted in New York City outside of Trump Tower, as well as in Florida, outside of his residence at Mar-A-Lago.

Here are just a few photos from the protests on Tuesday.

Demonstrators gather outside of Manhattan Criminal Court as a grand jury is expected to vote this week on whether to indict former U.S. President Donald Trump on March 21, 2023 in New York City. Trump said on a social media post that he expects to be arrested in connection with an investigation into a hush-money scheme involving adult film actress Stormy Daniels and called on his supporters to protest any such move. However, it is unclear if he will be arrested or not. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (2023 Getty Images)

Trump supporter yells as she is surrounded by media near Trump Tower on March 21, 2023 in New York City. NYC and other cities are bracing for a possible indictment of former President Donald Trump by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg in his investigation into the former president's involvement in a hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 presidential election. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) (2023 Getty Images)

People show their support for former President Donald Trump near his Mar-a-Lago home on March 21, 2023 in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump said on a social media post that he expects to be arrested in connection with an investigation into a hush-money scheme involving adult film actress Stormy Daniels and called on his supporters to protest any such move. However, it is unclear if he will be arrested or not. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (2023 Getty Images)

People show their support for former President Donald Trump near his Mar-a-Lago home on March 21, 2023 in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump said on a social media post that he expects to be arrested in connection with an investigation into a hush-money scheme involving adult film actress Stormy Daniels and called on his supporters to protest any such move. However, it is unclear if he will be arrested or not. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (2023 Getty Images)

Demonstrators gather outside of Manhattan Criminal Court as a grand jury is expected to vote this week on whether to indict former U.S. President Donald Trump on March 21, 2023 in New York City. Trump said on a social media post that he expects to be arrested in connection with an investigation into a hush-money scheme involving adult film actress Stormy Daniels and called on his supporters to protest any such move. However, it is unclear if he will be arrested or not. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (2023 Getty Images)

Libby Depiero shows her support for former President Donald Trump near his Mar-a-Lago home on March 21, 2023 in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump said on a social media post that he expects to be arrested in connection with an investigation into a hush-money scheme involving adult film actress Stormy Daniels and called on his supporters to protest any such move. However, it is unclear if he will be arrested or not. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (2023 Getty Images)

Demonstrators gather outside of Manhattan Criminal Court as a grand jury is expected to vote this week on whether to indict former U.S. President Donald Trump on March 21, 2023 in New York City. Trump said on a social media post that he expects to be arrested in connection with an investigation into a hush-money scheme involving adult film actress Stormy Daniels and called on his supporters to protest any such move. However, it is unclear if he will be arrested or not. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (2023 Getty Images)

Robert Fix shows his support for former President Donald Trump near his Mar-a-Lago home on March 21, 2023 in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump said on a social media post that he expects to be arrested in connection with an investigation into a hush-money scheme involving adult film actress Stormy Daniels and called on his supporters to protest any such move. However, it is unclear if he will be arrested or not. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (2023 Getty Images)