DeSantis to start morning with charter school visit in Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis is visiting Miami-Dade County on Tuesday. His morning agenda includes a visit to a charter school just north of Kendall.

Lt. Governor Jeanette Nuñez, Speaker Paul Renner, and Commissioner Manny Diaz also plan to visit the True North Classical Academy, at 9393 SW 72 St., in in Miami-Dade’s Sunset neighborhood.

DeSantis has also been dealing with controversy after ABC News published on Sunday videos of a mock debate recorded in 2018, showing advisers discussing “a mini version of Kavanaugh,” which referred to then-Supreme Court Justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

At the time, DeSantis was facing criticism over a request to Florida voters asking them not to “monkey this up by trying to embrace a socialist agenda.” DeSantis later clarified that his comment had “zero to do with race.”

“If I show any weakness on that, I think I lose my base,” DeSantis said in the leaked video. “I think that I appear to be less than a leader, and so I just think I’ve got to come at it full throttle and say that’s wrong.”

The leaked video also shows Rep. Matt Gaetz told DeSantis he was coming in “too hot.” Gaetz is supporting former President Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign.

During one of the sessions, the state’s first lady said DeSantis said “monkey” because he had been reading their daughter’s favorite book, “Five Little Monkeys Jumping on the Bed” at night.

She also asked the advisors if that explanation would “matter,” and Gaetz said, “Nobody cares ... Not even a little.”

Location

Watch DeSantis’s Monday news conference on FacebookLive