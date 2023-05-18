83º

DeSantis donors to attend Four Seasons meeting next week in Miami

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

MIAMI – Some of the top Republican donors standing behind Gov. Ron DeSantis plan to attend meetings next week at the Four Seasons Hotel Miami.

The invitation for May 24-26 in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood prompted reports that DeSantis is only days away from announcing he is running for president in 2024.

DeSantis has been the target of months of attacks by former President Donald Trump, who announced his third bid for the White House last November.

While Florida Republican lawmakers helped DeSantis to make a stand on Tuesday against trans care for minors and limiting minors’ attendance to drag shows, Trump was dealing with changes to his legal team, and President Joe Biden was focused on debt limit talks.

Biden, who is in Japan on Thursday, formally announced his reelection bid in April and his campaign recently announced plans to retain battle states’ former victories in Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Nevada, and New Hampshire.

This is a developing story.

