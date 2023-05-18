DeSantis to launch 2024 presidential run in Dunedin

Gov Ron DeSantis, who was born in Jacksonville, spent most of his childhood in Dunedin, a city on Florida’s Gulf Coast. That is where he is expected to officially launch his 2024 presidential campaign.

DeSantis will likely be filing with the Federal Election Commission before his donors meet at the Four Seasons Hotel from Wednesday to Friday in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood.

Federal campaign finance laws will not allow DeSantis to solicit donations before the FEC filing.

DeSantis has a new campaign office in Tallahassee with staffers in place in other key states. He traveled to Iowa last week and to New Hampshire this week. An Atlanta-based political action committee already funded a slick ad.

The race to become the Republican Party’s nominee has already started and there have already been signs of what’s to come.

On Thursday, when The Walt Disney Company announced a decision to cancel a $1 billion development in Florida, former President Donald Trump quickly had ammunition.

