Trump accuses DeSantis of costing Floridians jobs with Disney feud

MIAMI – The Walt Disney Company’s decision to cancel a proposed $1 billion development in Florida gave former President Donald Trump ammunition to attack Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Trump released a statement on Thursday afternoon referring to the governor as “DeSanctimonious” and accusing him of getting “caught in the mouse trap” by “single-handedly” costing the state over 2,000 jobs.
“DeSantis’ failed war on Disney has done little for his limping shadow campaign, and now is doing even less for Florida’s economy,” Trump said.
DeSantis may be days away from filing his presidential bid with the Federal Election Commission. Some of his donors plan to be at the Four Seasons Hotel Miami next week.
The donors’ invitation for May 24-26 in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood prompted reports that DeSantis is only days away from announcing he is running for president in 2024.
Federal law would not allow DeSantis to solicit donations before the Federal Election Commission filing.
DeSantis has been the target of months of attacks by former President Donald Trump, who announced his third bid for the White House last November.
While Florida Republican lawmakers helped DeSantis to make a stand on Tuesday against trans care and drag shows, Trump was dealing with changes to his legal team, and President Joe Biden was focused on debt limit talks.
Florida Republicans helped DeSantis to expand the very law, which critics have come to refer to as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, that prompted his conflict with the Walt Disney Company.
Biden, who is in Japan on Thursday, formally announced his reelection bid in April and his campaign recently announced plans to retain battle states’ former victories in Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Nevada, and New Hampshire.
DeSantis has attacked Biden on immigration and recently signed a controversial state bill into law that has raised reports of workforce issues in South Florida and some fear-mongering on social media.
Timeline of DeSantis-Disney feud
LAST YEAR
- March 8: Parental Rights in Education/’Don’t Say Gay’ bill passes
- March 10: Disney pledges $5 million in support of LGBTQ rights
- March 28: DeSantis signs the bill into law
- April 19: DeSantis pushes to end Disney self-government
- April 22: DeSantis signs Disney government dissolution bill
THIS YEAR
Jan. 12: “The corporate kingdom has come to an end,” DeSantis said. “You cannot have a corporation controlling its own government. That is not good governance.”
- Feb. 6: DeSantis expected to control Disney district governing board
- Feb. 8: DeSantis says Disney ‘will pay its debt’
- Feb. 9: DeSantis nears takeover of Disney government
- Feb. 27: DeSantis signs bill stripping Disney’s self-governing status
- March 29: DeSantis’ board says Disney stripped them of power
- April 3: Disney-DeSantis war of words heats up at annual meeting
- April 12: Gov. DeSantis surrogates escalate tit-for-tat versus Disney
- April 17: DeSantis seeks to control Disney with state oversight powers
- April 19: DeSantis appointees begin reshaping Disney World’s district
- April 26: Disney sues DeSantis, calling park takeover ‘retaliation
- May 12: DeSantis hands Disney Monorail inspections over to FDOT
- May 16: Disney asks judge to dismiss DeSantis-appointed board’s lawsuit