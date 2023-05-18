Trump accuses DeSantis of costing Floridians jobs with Disney feud

FILE - This combination of photos shows Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaking on April 21, 2023, in Oxon Hill, Md., left, and former President Donald Trump speaking on March 4, 2023, at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

MIAMI – The Walt Disney Company’s decision to cancel a proposed $1 billion development in Florida gave former President Donald Trump ammunition to attack Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Trump released a statement on Thursday afternoon referring to the governor as “DeSanctimonious” and accusing him of getting “caught in the mouse trap” by “single-handedly” costing the state over 2,000 jobs.

“DeSantis’ failed war on Disney has done little for his limping shadow campaign, and now is doing even less for Florida’s economy,” Trump said.

DeSantis may be days away from filing his presidential bid with the Federal Election Commission. Some of his donors plan to be at the Four Seasons Hotel Miami next week.

The donors’ invitation for May 24-26 in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood prompted reports that DeSantis is only days away from announcing he is running for president in 2024.

Federal law would not allow DeSantis to solicit donations before the Federal Election Commission filing.

DeSantis has been the target of months of attacks by former President Donald Trump, who announced his third bid for the White House last November.

While Florida Republican lawmakers helped DeSantis to make a stand on Tuesday against trans care and drag shows, Trump was dealing with changes to his legal team, and President Joe Biden was focused on debt limit talks.

Florida Republicans helped DeSantis to expand the very law, which critics have come to refer to as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, that prompted his conflict with the Walt Disney Company.

Biden, who is in Japan on Thursday, formally announced his reelection bid in April and his campaign recently announced plans to retain battle states’ former victories in Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Nevada, and New Hampshire.

DeSantis has attacked Biden on immigration and recently signed a controversial state bill into law that has raised reports of workforce issues in South Florida and some fear-mongering on social media.

Timeline of DeSantis-Disney feud

LAST YEAR

March 8 : Parental Rights in Education/’Don’t Say Gay’ bill passes Parental Rights in Education/’Don’t Say Gay’ bill passes

March 10 : Disney pledges $5 million in support of LGBTQ rights

March 28 : DeSantis signs the bill into law DeSantis signs the bill into law

April 19 : DeSantis pushes to end Disney self-government DeSantis pushes to end Disney self-government

April 22: DeSantis signs Disney government dissolution bill DeSantis signs Disney government dissolution bill

THIS YEAR

Jan. 12: “The corporate kingdom has come to an end,” DeSantis said. “You cannot have a corporation controlling its own government. That is not good governance.”