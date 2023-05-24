LIVE COVERAGE: DeSantis introduces himself as ‘Navy veteran’ committed to ‘replacing the woke mind virus’

MIAMI – After his Federal Election Commission filing on Wednesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis is talking to Elon Musk about his bid to become the 2024 Republican presidential candidate and the next president of the United States.

The 6 p.m. audio-only event is being streamed on Twitter Spaces just before his big donors meet at the Four Seasons Hotel in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood.

“The servers are straining somewhat,” Musk said as the audio kept crashing at the beginning.

Soon after, President Joe Biden tweeted, “This link works.” He added a picture of his 2024 campaign.

Once the audio was streaming, DeSantis said he will continue “replacing the woke mind virus” and introduced himself as a “Navy veteran, an Iraq War veteran.” He criticized Biden on “inflationary” economic measures and immigration policy.

“We will never surrender to the woke mob,” DeSantis said.

At 44 years old, the 46th governor of Florida has established himself as a cultural conservative who stands behind divisive far-right policies on race, gender, and abortion. He also opposed measures to keep COVID-19 from spreading such as face masks in schools.

“It was very, very lonely in a lot of those decisions,” DeSantis said.

Musk allowed Dr. Jayanta “Jay” Bhattacharya, an Indian American professor of medicine, economics, and health research policy at Stanford University, to praise DeSantis for opposing lockdowns during the pandemic and denounce YouTube for banning a video of a roundtable discussion on the subject.

DeSantis said there was a need for “an overhaul” of federal public health agencies and announced that he was going to sign a Florida bill into law to address censorship on digital platforms.

Musk said Twitter Spaces was making history with DeSantis and the audio event was a sign of “profound change” with a “digital town square” that “empowers the people.” There were over 230,000 users when he made the statement.

Aside from former President Donald Trump, the crowded Republican primary also includes Sen. Tim Scott, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

