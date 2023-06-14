Who is Vivek Ramaswamy, Republican candidate for president?

FILE - Vivek Ramaswamy speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2023, Friday, March 3, 2023, at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Usually at the start of a presidential election cycle when candidates formally declare, included in the field is one or multiple people who are running despite having never held political office.

The first case of that in the 2024 presidential election cycle was Vivek Ramaswamy, who officially declared his candidacy in February.

Of course, anyone who is not a politician but decides to run for the Oval Office usually has lots of money, and that is the case with Ramaswamy, an entrepreneur who Forbes estimates has a net worth of $630 million.

He built his fortune primarily by founding a biotech business and multiple asset management companies.

Just 37, Ramaswamy would be the youngest ever to be elected president should he prevail over a crowded field of candidates.

Ramaswamy is the son of Indian immigrants and was born in the United States.