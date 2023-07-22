Trump classified documents trial in Florida to begin in May 2024

FORT PIERCE, Fla. – Former President Donald Trump will now stand trial in May of next year on charges he mishandled classified material, according to a court filing Friday.

According to ABC News, Judge Aileen Cannon scheduled the trial for May 20, a compromise date later than prosecutors had sought but sooner than the indefinite delay requested by Trump.

The trial will take place at the federal court in Ft. Pierce, Florida, according to the order.

Trump pleaded not guilty in June to 37 criminal counts related to his handling of classified materials, after prosecutors said he repeatedly refused to return hundreds of documents containing classified information ranging from U.S. nuclear secrets to the nation’s defense capabilities.

Trump has denied all charges and denounced the probe as a “political witch hunt.”

Trump’s valet, Walt Nauta, has also pleaded not guilty after being accused of making false statements and conspiring to obstruct justice. Nauta’s case also goes to trial on May 20.