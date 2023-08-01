Gov. DeSantis invites VP Kamala Harris to discuss Florida’s new Black history curriculum

Governor Ron DeSantis is inviting Vice President Kamala Harris to meet with him, in a letter posted on social media on Monday, to discuss the state’s newly adopted lessons on Black history for middle school students.

“It’s past time to set the record straight.”@GovRonDeSantis is inviting @VP to Florida to discuss our new African American history standards with him and Dr. Allen.



Read Governor DeSantis’ letter below: pic.twitter.com/o2W69iJ5il — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) August 1, 2023

DeSantis’s administration approved the 216-page new set of public education standards during a public meeting in Orlando in July.

Recently the Florida governor unloaded on representative Byron Reynolds, the only black republican in Florida’s congressional delegation, for aligning with Harris and told him to “stand up for your state.”

Harris recently blasted the new curriculum that suggests enslaved people benefited from skills used in forced labor.

“They want to replace history with lies. These extremist, so-called leaders should model what we know to be the correct and right approach if we really are invested in the wellbeing of our children,” Harris said. “Instead, they dare to push propaganda to our children.”

In DeSantis’ letter, he invites Harris to meet with him in Tallahassee as early as Wednesday of this week.

The vice president is expected to be in Orlando on Tuesday to speak at a women’s convention.

It’s unclear if Harris has accepted DeSantis’ invitation.