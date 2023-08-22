Democrat Debbie Mucarsel-Powell challenges Republican Rick Scott for Senate

The Democratic party wants to replace Rick Scott as senator and they believe that Debbie Mucarsel-Powell could unseat him.

MIAMI, Fla. – Democratic former Congresswoman Debbie Mucarsel-Powell is taking on Republican Senator Rick Scott in 2024, letting her intentions be known on social media on Tuesday.

The Democratic party wants to replace Scott as senator and they believe that Mucarsel-Powell could be the one to unseat him.

Mucarsel-Powell spoke with Local 10 in the South Dade swing district she served in Congress for a term.

“I can sense this state is ready, is ready for new leadership, is ready for someone who is really going to put them first in Washington,” she said.

She’s been courted by national Democrats for her grasp on healthcare, gun policy, and her life story – an immigrant, a Latina, and a mother, she says on her X (formerly known as Twitter) post.

My name is Debbie Mucarsel-Powell. I'm an immigrant, a Latina, and a mother.



I'm not afraid to take on anyone who doesn't put Florida first. That means you, Rick Scott. That's why I'm running for U.S. Senate.



Internal polling suggests that her story appeals to voters enough for a statistical tie with Scott, unlike other Democrats who have filed.

Scott, a first-term senator and two-term Florida governor, has never lost a statewide election, but won them all by the thinnest of margins and millions of his own money.

Scott is now a constant critic of the Democrat’s administration.

“Run up more debt and raise taxes,” he said during an appearance. “The Biden administration has made the decision to keep the borders open,” he said at another.

And went after Mucarsel-Powell on Tuesday on X.

“I see them as an attack against someone who wants to reduce the cost of healthcare, make sure that we pass gun safety reforms,” she said.

The race will undoubtedly go negative. However, it’s still open.

Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade told the New York Times he has been approached to run.

“I’m all in for DW supporting this race and making sure we beat Rick Scott,” said Mucarsel-Powell.

It looks like right now the challenge is clearly defined although there is still time for anyone to get into the game. But it’s clear that Mucarsel-Powell has her party’s backing both statewide and nationwide.