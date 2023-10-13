U.S. pledges support for Israel after Hamas terrorists attack

WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Joe Biden, speaking at an economic event in Philadelphia Friday, discussed a ZOOM call he had with the families of 14 families remaining unaccounted for since the terror attacks by Hamas in Israel.

They’re going through agony not knowing what the status of their sons daughters, husbands, wives, children are,” Biden said. “It’s gut-wrenching. I assured them my personal commitment to do everything possible to return every missing American to their families.”

His remarks come as the first charter flight took off from Tele Aviv with Americans waiting to leave the war zone thanks to efforts by the State Department.

Meanwhile, Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Palestinian Authority president Mahmoud Abbas to discuss the fallout from Hamas terrorist attacks on Israel.

“Hamas terrorists slaughtered, raped, mutilated, tortured and burned innocent civilians,” said Blinken.

27 Americans were killed with 14 still unaccounted for as Blinken announced plans to work with Qatar to secure their release.

It comes as another round of ammunition, weapons and supplies arrived in Israel including intercept missiles to replenish the Iron Dome.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin arrived in the region too and met with his Israeli counterpart to find out what they needed and to reaffirm the United States’ support.

“It’s not just a show of support, it is support and it’s the leading edge of more to come,” he said.