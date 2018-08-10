5 Democrats for governor meet at town hall

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The five major Democratic candidates for Florida governor met on Thursday night at Jacksonville University campus.

WJXT hosted the town hall meeting, which could be the last before the Aug. 28 primary.

Former U.S. Rep. Gwen Graham, former Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine, billionaire Jeff Greene, Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum and Orlando-area businessman Chris King were answering questions separately.

Republican Gov. Rick Scott can’t seek re-election due to term limits and is instead challenging Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson. U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis and Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam are seeking the Republican nomination.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.