Carlos Curbelo, Marco Rubio talk tax reform with South Florida families

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - U.S. Rep. Carlos Curbelo, R-Florida, and U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida, met with South Florida families Monday to discuss tax reform.

The Republicans were in Coral Gables to tout the GOP tax cuts that passed in December; cuts that recent polls show might not be impacting people's paycheck too greatly.

Rubio and Curbelo held a roundtable discussion with people at the Lincoln Marti Child Care Center Monday morning.

The two heard from people who said they're seeing more money in their paychecks.

A poll out last week showed just over a third of people saw more money in their paychecks in recent months.

Rubio was able to double the per-child tax credit during negotiations over the bill. Curbelo sits on the Ways and Means Committee, which oversees taxes.

Key Republicans are already talking about another round of cuts, including making the individual tax cuts permanent.

