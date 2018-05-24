Congressional candidate demands Broward Elections supervisor's resignation

BROWARD, Fla. - Congressional candidate Tim Canova filed a lawsuit against Brenda Snipes, a Broward Elections supervisor and won. Canova says Snipes should resign. And although she admits she mad a mistake, she says she won’t.

Canova ran against Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz in the 2016 primary and lost by 6,700 votes.

Last year, Canova asked to see the ballots. The problem was elections supervisor Brenda Snipes had destroyed them.

And destroying the ballots was more than a "mistake." It was illegal, a Broward judge ruled last week.

"If this doesn't amount to malfeasance and nonfeasance, then what does,” Canova said.

Ballots in federal races have to be kept for 22 months. In a video deposition, Snipes said she relied on her staff to keep digital copies.

"We did have digitized images of the ballot,” Snipes said.

But that’s not good enough, the judge ruled, and ordered the county to pay Canova’s legal fees.

It's anyone's guess how high legal fees could go, but Broward taxpayers will have to pay them.

Meanwhile, Snipes has been assigned an elections "expert" from the state to make sure that she obeys the law during the upcoming elections.



