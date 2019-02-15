DeSantis to make announcement at Greater Miami Adventist Academy

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announces, during a Feb. 13, 2019, press conference at the Broward County Courthouse, that he is ordering a statewide grand jury investigation into how Florida school districts handle student security.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to speak Friday afternoon at the Greater Miami Adventist Academy.

Earlier in the day, DeSantis said he wants to eliminate a waiting list for about 14,000 low-income students seeking to use a tax-payer funded scholarship program that lets them attend private schools.

DeSantis said Friday at a news conference in Orlando that he would ask the Florida Legislature to create a new scholarship program similar to the existing Florida Tax Credit Scholarships.

He saod 70 percent of the students in the current program are black or Hispanic.

DeSantis said he believe his proposal could stand up to any legal challenge brought by opponents of the taxpayer-funded private school choice programs.

The governor's announcement at the Miami-area private Christian school is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m.

