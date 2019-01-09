DeSantis to announce Supreme Court pick in Miami

Gov. Ron DeSantis delivers his inaugural address to the citizens of Florida after being sworn in outside the old Capitol, Jan. 8, 2019, in Tallahassee, Florida.

MIAMI - One day after being sworn in, Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to make his first of three picks for the Florida Supreme Court.

DeSantis is scheduled to make his announcement at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Freedom Tower in downtown Miami. The location of the announcement suggests that his pick could be a Cuban-American, since the Freedom Tower was used to process Cubans fleeing from Fidel Castro's communist rule of the island nation.

He'll be joined by Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez, a Cuban-American who grew up in Miami and attended Florida International University.

During his inaugural address Tuesday, DeSantis spoke about putting an end to judicial activism.

"I will only appoint judges who understand the proper role of the courts is to apply the law and Constitution as written, not to legislate from the bench," he said. "The Constitution, not the judiciary, is supreme."



