DeSantis visits Pulse nightclub memorial

ORLANDO, Fla. - Gov. Ron DeSantis visited the site of the Pulse nightclub where a gunman killed 49 people three years ago on Wednesday in Orlando.

DeSantis and Florida Fist Lady Casey DeSantis, brought a bouquet of white roses and placed them outside of the nightclub.

DeSantis also issued a proclamation to fly the Florida flag at half staff in honor of the victims.

"Today we mourn the loss of life of 49 innocent victims of an ISIS-inspired terrorist attack," DeSantis wrote on Twitter.

Since the shooting happened at the gay club on Latin night, Rep. Anna Eskamani complained about the pocramation not including the LGBTQ communities or the Hispanic community. She met DeSantis at the memorial and thanked him for agreeing to change it.

"I won't stop fighting for our LGBTQ community, ever," Eskamani wrote on Twitter.

DeSantis also used Twitter to correct the mistake.

"Today Casey DeSantis and I joined the LGBTQ and Hispanic communities in Orlando to pay our respects as our state and nation mourn and honor the precious lives that were lost," DeSantis wrote.

A Pulse nightclub memorial and museum are scheduled to open in 2022.

