Florida ruled out as location for migrants after DeSantis appeals to Trump

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - Florida will not be considered as a location to house undocumented migrants after Gov. Ron DeSantis appealed to President Donald Trump, the governor said Sunday.

Acting Homeland Security Department Secretary Kevin McAleenan also confirmed the move on "Face the Nation" on Sunday.

Broward and Palm Beach counties were initially considered as locations to place migrants, mostly from Central America, who arrive at the southern border seeking asylum. Both counties have large processing centers for migrants.

The Department of Homeland Security said Friday that there were no "immediate" plans, but left open the possibility of using Florida as a location. Several California cities have been mentioned, as well. The agency switched gears after Gov. Ron DeSantis, a close ally of President Donald Trump, opposed "dumping" migrants on Florida.

"President Trump and I spoke yesterday and confirmed that he did not approve, nor would approve, sending immigrants who illegally cross the border, to Florida. It is not going to happen," DeSantis said on Twitter on Sunday.

Local leaders were largely receptive to the plan, citing a "humanitarian crisis" at the border. But they complained that they had been given little information on how the plan would be carried out.

Migrants are coming to the southern border in high numbers, overwhelming processing centers along Mexico's border with Texas and California.

