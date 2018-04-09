Federal agents seize documents from office of Trump's personal lawyer

WASHINGTON - Federal agents have seized documents from Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, according to Cohen's attorney.

The search warrants were issued by referral from the Robert Mueller and the Office of Special Counsel.

During the raid, agents reportedly confiscated documents related to the payment Cohen gave porn star Stormy Daniels.

"The decision by the U.S. Attorney's Office in New York to conduct their investigation using search warrants is completely inappropriate and unnecessary." said Cohen's attorney, Stephen Ryan. "It resulted in the unnecessary seizure of protected attorney client communications between a lawyer and his clients. These government tactics are also wrong because Mr. Cohen has cooperated completely with all government entities, including providing thousands of non-privileged documents to the Congress and sitting for depositions under oath."

Cohen is Trump's longtime personal lawyer. He has been under heavy public scrutiny in recent months for his payment of $130,000 to porn star Stormy Daniels, who claims to have had an affair with Trump in the mid-2000s.



Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.