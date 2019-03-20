Florida Democrats to invest $2 million in voter registration

MIAMI - The Florida Democratic Party plans to step up efforts to register voters in hopes of making the swing state go blue in the 2020 presidential race.

Florida Democratic Party Chairwoman Terrie Rizzo said in a news release Wednesday that the party plans to spend $2 million with a goal of signing up 200,000 Floridians to vote. In 2017, the party says it registered only about 80,000 new voters.

Rizzo says voter registration is a “top priority” and that the party wants to “set our nominee up for success on day one of the general election.”

Later Wednesday, former Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum planned to make an announcement, also expected to focus on voter registration.

Democrats say Florida has more than 4 million people who are eligible but unregistered.

