Florida Gov. Scott won't resign early to join US Senate

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Republican Florida Gov. Rick Scott will delay his swearing in ceremony as a U.S. senator so he can complete his term.

Scott’s office said Tuesday that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has agreed to hold Scott’s ceremony on Jan. 8, the day his term ends. Other senators elected in November will be sworn in Jan. 3.

Scott spokesman John Tupps said Scott made a commitment to serve Florida every day of his term.

If Scott chose to be sworn in on the designated day, Lt. Gov. Carlos Lopez-Cantera would have served as governor for five days.

Scott is finishing his second term as governor. He defeated three-term Democratic U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson in last month’s election.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.