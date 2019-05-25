Florida governor, Cabinet begin trade mission in Israel

Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is on his way to Israel with a delegation of close to 100 people.

DeSantis is leaving Saturday for a trade mission which will also include a ceremonial meeting with the independently elected Cabinet.

Democratic Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is already in the country. Fried left Thursday on her own trade mission. She has met with Israeli experts on medical marijuana, irrigation and treating algae blooms. She's also talked with researchers fighting citrus greening, a disease that's devastating citrus growers in Florida.

Fried said in a phone interview Saturday that her "brain is going a million miles per hour with ideas" to bring back to Florida.

DeSantis' meetings begin Sunday. Fried will meet up with him, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis and Attorney General Ashley Moody for the Cabinet meeting in Jerusalem Wednesday.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.