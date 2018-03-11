Florida Legislature approves $89 billion budget

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida legislators ended their annual session after approving an $89 billion budget.

The Florida Legislature approved the new budget during a rare Sunday session.

Legislators extended their session because they were unable to finish work on the budget in time. Florida has a 72-hour "cooling off period" to make sure everyone can read the budget before the final vote.

The 60-day session was supposed to end Friday. Legislators got bogged down during budget negotiations while they spent hours debating and working on a comprehensive gun and school safety bill.

The new budget includes increased funding for public schools and sets aside $100 million for Florida's land preservation program.

Most of the increase for schools is tied to a sweeping gun and school safety bill already signed by Gov. Rick Scott.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.