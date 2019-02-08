Florida politician resigns over accusations she licked men's faces

MIAMI - A Florida politician is accused of groping her co-workers and licking their faces during her unwanted sexual advances, according to a complaint made to the Florida Commission on Ethics.

The complaint lead to disgrace for Nancy Oakley, the former commissioner from Pinellas County's city of Madeira Beach. She was ordered to pay a $5,000 fine after an administrative law judge ruled against her and the ethics commission recommended that the governor censure her.

The victims reported the 2012 alleged incidents in 2017. The Tampa Bay Times reported the board of commissions accepted Oakley's resignation on Wednesday night. On Thursday, Oakley was making national headlines on The Hill, The Cut and The Washington Post.

Oakley plans to appeal the ruling.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.