Florida Senate won't block suspension of elections chief Brenda Snipes

The Florida Senate won't take action for or against Dr. Brenda Snipes, saying there simply isn't enough time to investigate the allegations made by Gov. Rick Scott.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida's Republican state Senate president said the Florida Senate will not take any action to block the suspension of embattled elections supervisor Dr. Brenda Snipes.

Senate President Bill Galvano sent a memo to senators Thursday saying there is not enough time to investigate the allegations against the Broward County supervisor before her resignation takes effect in early January. The Senate has the power to review suspensions.

Snipes planned to resign Jan. 4, but she rescinded her resignation after Gov. Rick Scott immediately suspended her last month. Scott appointed Peter Antonacci, his former general counsel, to take her place. Antonacci was sworn in last week.

In his executive order, Scott said Snipes needed to be suspended for misfeasance, incompetence and neglect of duty.

A legal memo prepared by the Senate said Snipes rescinded her resignation too late.

"This decision in no way reflects on Dr. Snipes, the governor or their actions," Galvano wrote. "The decision merely reflects that no timely action can be taken by the Senate. Nothing precludes Dr. Snipes from seeking a judicial determination of any rights she may have related to the office of Broward County Supervisor of Elections."

