Former Broward County elections supervisor battles Scott in court

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A federal judge is holding a hearing over whether to give the embattled former Broward County elections supervisor her job back.

Dr. Brenda Snipes will square off Monday in federal court against Gov. Rick Scott and Senate President Bill Galvano.

Snipes filed a federal lawsuit last month after Scott suspended her from office in late November. She planned to resign Jan. 4, but she rescinded her resignation after her suspension.

The lawsuit contends that Snipes' due process rights were violated and that the law allowing the governor to suspend elected officials is unconstitutional.

Scott appointed his former general counsel, Peter Antonacci, to take her place. In his executive order, Scott said Snipes needed to be suspended for misfeasance, incompetence and neglect of duty.

Galvano said the Florida Senate wouldn't take any action to block Snipes' suspension because there wasn't enough time to investigate Scott's allegations.

Snipes, who had been elections supervisor since 2003, is a Democrat. Scott and Galvano are Republicans.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.