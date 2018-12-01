George H.W. Bush dies at 94

WASHINGTON - George Herbert Walker Bush, a decorated U.S. Navy pilot who served during World War II, had more than four decades in public service and went on to become the 41st president of the United States, died Friday night. He was 94.

Earlier this year, Bush was hospitalized for a blood infection after his wife of 73 years, Barbara Bush died in April. He became a wheelchair user after he was diagnosed with a form of Parkinson’s disease and he also struggled with bronchitis in 2013.

"Jeb, Neil, Marvin, Doro, and I are saddened to announce that after 94 remarkable years, our dear Dad has died," George W. Bush said in a statement. "George H. W. Bush was a man of the highest character and the best dad a son or daughter could ask for. The entire Bush family is deeply grateful for 41’s life and love, for the compassion of those who have cared and prayed for Dad, and for the condolences of our friends and fellow citizens."

Bush, a Republican president from 1989 to 1993 who was credited for contributing to the end of the Cold War, was the oldest living president in history. He outlived both Gerald Ford, who died in 2006 at 93, and Ronald Reagan, who died in 2004 at 93.

President Donald Trump released a statement saying the nation was in mourning Saturday.

"His example lives on and will continue to stir future Americans to pursue a greater cause," Trump said in a statement during his visit to Argentina for the G-20.

Statement from President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on the Passing of Former President George H.W. Bush pic.twitter.com/qxPsp4Ggs7 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 1, 2018

Former President Barack Obama also released a statement early Saturday morning.

"Bush's life is a testament to the notion that public service is a noble, joyous calling," Obama tweeted.

America has lost a patriot and humble servant in George Herbert Walker Bush. While our hearts are heavy today, they are also filled with gratitude. Our thoughts are with the entire Bush family tonight – and all who were inspired by George and Barbara’s example. pic.twitter.com/g9OUPu2pjY — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 1, 2018

Bush was born June 12, 1924 in Milton, Mass., and grew up in Greenwich, Conn. He was the son of a senator from Connecticut and the daughter of a wealthy investment banker. He met Barbara Pierce during a party Phillips Academy party in 1941.

In 1944, Bush survived a Japanese hit while flying a torpedo bomber over the western Pacific. His two crewmen died. A submarine rescued him. He returned to be the first baseman and captain of the Yale baseball team before starting his long political career in Texas.

"Bush was an American hero, a patriot and a wise and generous man," Sen. Marco Rubio tweeted. "May he rest in peace."

I will never forget George H.W. Bush and President Clinton meeting me in my old hometown of New Orleans to show support and raise money after Hurricane Katrina. I send my love to his family tonight. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 1, 2018

An American hero has passed. We did not appropriately appreciate his character or the wisdom of his leadership in momentous times. Perhaps in death he can finally receive the tributes he is due. God bless George H. W. Bush. God bless his family. — David French (@DavidAFrench) December 1, 2018

