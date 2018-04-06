Gov. Rick Scott attends deployment ceremony for Florida National Guard

Gov. Rick Scott and Lt. Gov. Carlos Lopez-Cantera attend a deployment ceremony in Miami for the Florida National Guard.

MIAMI - Gov. Rick Scott attended a deployment ceremony Friday for the Florida National Guard in Miami.

The ceremony was held at the Florida National Guard Robert A. Ballard Armory.

Members of the 260th Military Intelligence Battalion are being deployed to southwest Asia. Their deployment comes two days after President Donald Trump announced a plan to send members of the National Guard to secure the U.S.-Mexico border.

Scott, who served in the National Guard, recalled being a newlywed and whisked away from his wife on deployment.

"I think the first two years I was married, I was deployed 18 months," Scott said.

The governor said he and his wife used to write letters to each other, and they would open one each day in the order they received them.

"So it's a little bit better now with Skype and the Internet and all these things," Scott said.

Scott thanked the National Guardsmen and their families.

