Gov. Rick Scott running for Senate, to challenge Democrat Bill Nelson

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Republican Gov. Rick Scott is running for Senate, setting up an expensive race against U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Fla.

Scott will formally make an announcement on his political future Monday in Orlando.

The lame-duck governor said he may challenge Nelson right after President Donald Trump was elected. Trump has urged Scott to run.

During his announcement, Scott is expected to criticize "career politicians" and call for term limits for members of Congress.

Scott is a multi-millionaire who never ran for office before he ran for governor in 2010. He rode into office as part of the tea party movement and called for massive budget and tax cuts. But he was forced to scale back his plans amid opposition from the GOP-controlled Legislature. He also changed his hard line positions on immigration.

