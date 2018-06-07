Gwen Graham gets endorsement from former South Florida congressman

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gwen Graham has needed a spark for her plodding campaign. She got one Thursday.

"Today I am proud and humbled to support and endorse my friend, Gwen Graham," Patrick Murphy said at a campaign event Thursday in Pembroke Pines.

The former South Florida congressman -- who ran for Senate and lost to Republican Marco Rubio -- was considering running for governor, but he is instead backing Graham.

"Not only does she care about these issues and is right there with us, but she's got the proven track record to get results in Tallahassee," Murphy said.

Graham is a centrist, maybe too conservative for Democrats who are moving to the left. Her first television advertisement aired Wednesday, showing her with her father and former Gov. Bob Graham.

Meanwhile, former Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine has been running ads for months, spending an estimated $10 million on media. He is ahead in most polls.

"Those polls are not aligned with what our polling shows," Graham said. "I don't worry about polls. I worry about waking up every single day and working hard and meeting as many Floridians as possible."

In addition to Levine and Graham, three other Democrats are running for governor -- Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, Palm Beach billionaire Jeff Greene and Winter Park businessman Chris King.

"Is Patrick a potential lieutenant governor?" Local 10 News senior political reporter Michael Putney asked Graham.

"There will be a time to talk about that," she said.

The primary election is in August.

