Haitian-Americans in South Florida hurt by president's alleged remark

MIAMI - The counsel general of Haiti in Miami told Local 10 News on Friday that he is shocked and outraged about President Donald Trump's alleged controversial remark about Haiti.

Pascale Marra said the remark goes against a long history -- more than 200 years of friendship and cooperation between the U.S. and Haiti, which share the same democratic values.

Trump previously told Haitian-Americans: "I really want to be your greatest champion, and I will be your champion," while he was campaigning last year in Miami's Little Haiti.

His promise is now in question after the comments allegedly made during a private immigration meeting with lawmakers.

"He was very kind to the Haitians, he was very eloquent to them, and he was the first president to (have) ever visited Haitians, and he said he was going to be the champion of Haitians," Haitian-American Georges Sami Saati said.

Saati, a member of the Republican Party, received Trump during his campaign visit to South Florida.

He doesn't deny that Trump possibly used the word "shithole" to describe Haiti and Africa, but he believes it's been taken out of context.

"But they have no confirmation yet," Saati said. "I want to see the tape. Don't get all upset, don't start criticizing, yelling. If he said it, he has to apologize, but if he did not say it, I think The Washington Post should apologize."

Other Haitians in South Florida called the words from the president hurtful.

"It just took the breath out of me," Saitinor Philius said.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle also expressed disbelief.

"If that's not racism, I don't know how you can define it," U.S. Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, R-Fla., said. "This is the president of the United States, the leader of the free world, making these racist statements."

No tape is expected to be released as the comment was allegedly made in a private meeting, and it's unclear whether a recording even exists.

The president implied Friday morning on Twitter that maybe he should start recording meetings because there is no trust.





