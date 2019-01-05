Incoming Florida Gov DeSantis cancels inaugural parade

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - There will be no parade when Florida Republican Gov.-elect Ron DeSantis is sworn in next week as the 46th governor.

DeSantis will be sworn into office on Tuesday. The festivities begin with a prayer breakfast at Florida A&M University before the ceremony on the steps of the Historic Capitol Building and will continue with an address to legislators and Cabinet officials in the Capitol Rotunda. It concludes with a ball at the Donald Tucker Civic Center.

The 40-year-old governor decided to cancel the parade, opting to get to work quickly.

The head of his campaign and transition team Susie Wiles told the Miami Herald that DeSantis’ swearing-in speech will emphasize prosperity in Florida, an enhanced choice for parents and their children’s education and ways to improve Florida’s environment.

