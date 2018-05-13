What to watch as U.S. moves its Israeli embassy to Jerusalem

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - On "This Week in South Florida," host Michael Putney spoke with Lior Haiat, Israel's top diplomat in Miami, about what to expect as the U.S. moves its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

President Donald Trump's daughter, Ivanka, and her husband, Jared Kushner -- both White House advisors -- will attend the opening of the new embassy on Monday along with Florida Gov. Rick Scott.

Tel Aviv is the customary base for foreign embassies in Israel, with the U.S. and other countries having avoided Jerusalem because of its contested status. Over the years, a few countries set up embassies in Jerusalem and then left it again. From 2006 until this week, the city didn't host a single foreign embassy.

On Sunday, Haiat discussed what the opening of the new U.S. embassy means for the two countries.

"So there is a change led by the U.S., and I think this is a way to show the friendship, the alliance we have between America and Israel. And the U.S. has no better friend, and obviously we see today that Israel has no better friend than the U.S.," Haiat said.

