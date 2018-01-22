Judge rules Joe Carollo can remain on Miami commission

MIAMI - Judge Thomas Rebull ruled Monday Joe Carollo is eligible to serve as Miami Commissioner.

Carollo's opponent, Alfonso "Alfie" Leon, filed a lawsuit accusing Carollo of not residing in his Brickell Station Lofts apartment in Miami's West Brickell neighborhood long enough to qualify to represent District 3.

Candidates are required to reside in the district for at least one year. Carollo signed the lease Sept. 22, 2016, and the deadline was Sept. 23. Leon alleged Carollo didn't move into the apartment until months later and his real home is in Coconut Grove.

After the ruling Leon's attorney, Juan Carlos Planas, released a statement.

"While we respect the court's ruling, we disagree with the conclusions of law and fact and we are weighing our options," the statement said.

Voters elected Carollo over Leon.

