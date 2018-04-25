Kanye West says Trump is his 'dragon energy' brother

MIAMI - After Kanye West showed his "dragon energy" love for President Donald Trump Wednesday, social media users went crazy and then he had to hear from his wife.

"You don’t have to agree with Trump but the mob can’t make me not love him," West tweeted. "We are both dragon energy. He is my brother."

West already lost his longtime manager Scooter Braun, because the artist "couldn’t be managed," so he is not about to lose Kim Kardashian West, who is a known Hillary Clinton supporter.

He later added that he loves Hillary too.

"My wife just called me and she wanted me to make this clear to everyone. I don’t agree with everything Trump does," West tweeted. "I don’t agree 100% with anyone but myself."

