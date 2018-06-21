Local10.com 2018 voter information guide

Local10.com wants to make it easy for you to register to vote in this important election year.
Below is a county-by-county guide for information on how to register, where to vote and what you'll need to know about the democratic process.
Am I eligible to vote?
The short answer is, most likely, yes, provided you meet a few basic requirements.
In order to register to vote, you must:
- Be a citizen of the United States of America (a lawful permanent resident is not a U.S. citizen for registration and voting purposes)
- Be a Florida resident
- Be at least 18 years old (although you may preregister if you are 16)
- Not have been adjudicated mentally incapacitated with respect to voting in Florida or any other state without having had your voting rights restored
- Not have been convicted of a felony in Florida, or any other state, without your civil rights having been restored
- Provide your current and valid Florida driver's license number or Florida identification card number. If you do not have a current and valid Florida driver's license number or Florida identification card, you must provide the last four digits of your Social Security number. If you do not have any of the above, check the appropriate box provided on the voter registration application.
Broward County
Register
Sample Ballots
Miami-Dade County
Register
Sample Ballots
Monroe County
Register
Sample Ballots
Palm Beach County
Register
Sample Ballots
Important Dates
July 14: Last day to submit absentee ballots for primary election
July 30: Last day to register for primary election
Aug. 13-17: Early voting period for primary election
Aug. 28: Primary election
Sept. 22: Last day to submit absentee ballots for general election
Oct. 9: Last day to register for general election
Oct. 22-26: Early voting period for general election
Nov. 6: General election
Important Races
Republican Gubernatorial Candidates
David Adams, U.S. House candidate who lost to Ileana Ros-Lehtinen in 2016 Republican primary
Issak Almaleh
Don Baldauf, political activist
Ron DeSantis, current U.S. representative for 6th Congressional District of Florida
Timothy Devine, write-in candidate for governor in 2014
Usha Jain, doctor who lost 2017 special election for Florida House District 44
John Joseph Mercadante
Bruce Nathan, ran as independent candidate for U.S. Senate in 2016
Adam Putnam, Florida Agriculture Commissioner
Armando Adames Rivas
Bob White, Polk County resident and founder of Liberty Catalyst Fund
Democratic Gubernatorial Candidates
Andrew Gillum, Tallahassee Mayor
Gwen Graham, former U.S. congresswoman and daughter of former Gov. Bob Graham
Jeff Greene, Palm Beach billionaire who lost 2010 primary for U.S. Senate
Chris King, Orlando businessman and founder of Elevation Financial Group
Josue Larose
Philip Levine, former Miami Beach Mayor
Louis McClanahan III
U.S. Senate
Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente, Republican
Lateresa L.A. Jones, write-in candidate
Howard Knepper, write-in candidate
Michael S. Levinson, write-in candidate
Bill Nelson, Democrat *
Rick Scott, Republican and current Florida Governor
Charles Frederick Tolbert, write-in candidate
David Weeks, write-in candidate
U.S. House District 22
Ted Deutch, Democrat *
Jeff Fandl, Democrat
Nicolas Kimaz, Republican
Javier "Javi" Manjarres, Republican
Eddison Walters, Republican
U.S. House District 23
Tim Canova, Independent
Don Endriss, Independent
Joseph "Joe" Kaufman, Republican
Carlos J. Reyes, Republican
Carla Spalding, Republican
Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Democrat *
U.S. House District 24
Ricardo De La Fuente, Democrat
Frederica Wilson, Democrat *
U.S. House District 25
Mary Barzee Flores, Democrat
Mario Diaz-Balart, Republican *
Attorney General
Ashley Moody, Republican
Sean Shaw, Democrat
Frank White, Republican
Chief Financial Officer
Richard Paul Dembinsky, write-in candidate
Jimmy Patronis, Republican *
Jeremy Ring, Democrat
Agriculture Commissioner
Matt Caldwell, Republican
Nicole "Nikki" Fried, Democrat
Mike McCalister, Republican
Roy David Walker, Democrat
* denotes all incumbent candidates
