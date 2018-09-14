Marjory Stoneman Douglas fathers endorse Sen. Bill Nelson

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - After the Valentine's Day massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School left his 14-year-old daughter Jaime dead and his son Jesse running for his life, Fred Guttenberg became a resilient activist against gun violence.

The fierce critic of the National Rifle Association endorsed Sen. Bill Nelson, who was first elected in 2000, during an event on Friday at the Coral Springs Marriott.

The Democratic incumbent is running against Florida Gov. Rick Scott, a friend of President Donald Trump who built a fortune as the head of hospital giant Columbia/HCA fined for Medicare fraud.

Mitchell Dworet said that when he asked Scott what he could do to get the kind of rifle that was used to kill his 17-year-old son Nicholas at Marjory Stoneman Douglas out of the streets, Scott allegedly said, "We have to protect the Second Amendment."

Dworet and Guttenberg praised Nelson for his desire to limit access to the AR-15. But not every grieving parent supports Nelson. Andrew Pollack, who lost his 18-year-old daughter Meadow at Marjory Stoneman Douglas, is supporting Scott.

Guttenberg is set to appear with Nelson on Saturday during an event to honor the 49 Pulse Nightclub massacre victims in Orlando.

