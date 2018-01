MIAMI - Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez will deliver his State of the County address Tuesday morning.

Gimenez started by looking back on 2017, thanking the county's first responders and officials who helped in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.

The mayor spoke about developing alternative transportation opportunities and identifying which corridors should start first.

Watch his live remarks by clicking on the video above.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.