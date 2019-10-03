Nancy Pelosi makes appearance in South Florida

WESTON, Fla. - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi met with Venezuelan leaders Thursday in Weston, a Broward County community known as Dorazuela for its large population of Venezuelan migrants.

Reps. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, Donna Shalala and Debbie Wasserman Schultz and Carlos Vecchio, Venezuelan ambassador to the U.S. for Juan Guaidó's interim government, also attended the meeting at the Bonaventure Town Center Club.

"Venezuela continues to face a political, economic, and health crisis of catastrophic proportions," Shalala said in a statement. "Thousands of Venezuelans have sought refuge in South Florida, where they have contributed so much to the fabric of our community."

Vecchio told the Democratic women there is a need for U.S. action, as Cuba continues to help Nicolás Maduro's administration to violate the human rights of Venezuelans and Maduro is continuing to allow Russia to have access to Venezuela's resources.

The Venezuelan activists all agreed that there is a refugee crisis that requires more international involvement.

During a Medicare executive order event Thursday at the Villages, President Donald Trump said his administration is "watching" Cuba and Venezuela. Trump also accused the Democrats of wanting to give away seniors' Medicare to undocumented migrants.

Liz Alarcón, the founder of Project Pulso, a digital organization aiming to connect Latin Americans in the U.S., was among the roundtable's guests. Alarcón said Pulso has about 440,000 users.

"There is a growing number of Venezuelan Democrats who are much more interested in bipartisan action than this contingency," Alarcón said, adding that there is a need to have a "direct line of communication with other members of the House."

Pelosi is also scheduled to attend a roundtable discussion with U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Fla., on the unrest in Haiti.

