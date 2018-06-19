Nelson, Wasserman Schultz denied entry into Homestead child migrant detention facility

HOMESTEAD, Fla. - U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Florida, and U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Florida, were denied entry into a reopened Miami-area facility for children who entered the U.S. illegally and alone.

The senator and congresswoman were told they would be "trespassing" if they attempted to enter the center.

Wasserman Schultz confirmed the facility's use during an event Monday. But it was unclear how long the facility, known as the Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Children, had been open, or whether it's housing children who came without their parents or those who've been separated from their parents by U.S. authorities.

The 1,000-bed facility is overseen by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Department spokesman Kenneth Wolfe said in an email Monday that it had reopened as "a temporary unaccompanied alien children program facility." He did not provide additional details.

Reporters weren't allowed onto the property. Nelson and Wasserman Schultz briefly answered questions before attempting to go inside the facility.

One protester joined them outside, holding a sign showing a Nazi guard pulling a child away from woman with a Jewish star and saying, "Nazis took children away. Trump inhumane."

Republican lawmakers from Miami-Dade County have condemned the policy of separating families crossing the border.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.