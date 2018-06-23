Nelson, Wasserman Schultz to tour Homestead shelter for migrant children

HOMESTEAD, Fla. - Sen. Bill Nelson and Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz will tour a shelter for migrant children in Homestead Saturday -- days after being denied entry to the facility.

Nelson and Wasserman Schultz -- both Democrats -- were among a number of a lawmakers who have tried to tour detention centers for children who entered the United States illegally. The issue has gained greater prominent in recent weeks after the Trump administration instituted a policy that separated parents from their children at the border.

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump pledged to stop separating families, but experts said the task of reuniting families who have already been separated would be extremely difficult. Some worry some children will never be returned to their parents.

The Homestead facility primarily houses children who entered the U.S. alone. But dozens of children who recently have been separated from their parents are also held there.

The Homestead shelter has become a focal point for local protests against the Trump administration's immigration policies. The federal government has opened Homestead shelter and other facilities this week to journalists and lawmakers after previously being closed to the public.

On Friday, Sen. Marco Rubio, a Florida Republican, toured the Homestead shelter.

"It was my perception that we have a place that's operating under very challenging circumstances and trying to do the best they can," he told reporters after touring the facility.

Saturday's tour will be accompanied by a protest march at 4 p.m. and a vigil at 7 p.m. Rep. Frederica Wilson, a Miami Gardens Democrat, will join Nelson and Wasserman Schultz for the tour.

