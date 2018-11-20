New governor prepares to replace Broward supervisor of elections

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - There are several candidates looking to replace outgoing Broward Supervisor of Elections Brenda Snipes, whose resignation goes into effect Jan. 4.

Attorney Chris Smith, 48, of the Tripp Scott law firm in Fort Lauderdale, is the latest to express interest in the job. He has experience with Florida election laws.

Others who have expressed interest in the job include Loris Parrish, a former Broward property appraiser; Richard DeNapoli, a Republican; and David Brown, a political consultant.

Gov.-elect Ron DeSantis, who will be appointing the supervisor of elections, takes office Jan. 8.

