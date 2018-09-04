Parkland parent offers a hand, but Kavanaugh turns away

WASHINGTON - A parent of one of the victims of the Parkland school shooting said he was snubbed Tuesday by Judge Brett Kavanaugh as he tried to introduce himself during Kavanaugh's Supreme Court confirmation hearing.

Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jamie was one of 17 people killed in the Valentine's Day mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, has become a staunch advocate of gun control since her death and was in Washington to advocate for stricter laws.

"Just walked up to Judge Kavanaugh as morning session ended. Put out my hand to introduce myself as Jaime Guttenberg's dad. He pulled his hand back, turned his back to me and walked away," Guttenberg wrote on Twitter. "I guess he did not want to deal with the reality of gun violence."

Kavanaugh is viewed as strong supporter of gun rights. Guttenberg and other Parkland activists have expressed concerns about his appointment.

Kavanaugh's confirmation hearing was tense Tuesday. Several screaming protesters were hauled out of the hearing room and Democrats on the panel spared with their Republican colleagues over the whether the hearing should be postponed.

"We believe that if we got anything passed, he could declare it unconstitutional," Charlie Mirsky, the political director of March for Our Lives told NPR in July. "He could just block anything we want from staying in place."

