Roger Stone pleads not guilty to federal charges

WASHINGTON - Roger Stone, a longtime adviser and confidant of President Donald Trump, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges in the Russia investigation after a publicity-filled few days spent torching the probe as politically motivated.

The political operative and self-proclaimed dirty trickster was uncharacteristically silent during his brief appearance at the federal courthouse in Washington. He faces charges that he lied to lawmakers, engaged in witness tampering and obstructed a congressional investigation into possible coordination between Russia and Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.

Stone made no public statements as he arrived and departed the hearing without speaking to reporters.

He waved to a small crowd of supporters chanting that he did nothing wrong and holding up glowing photos of him. He largely ignored a group of protesters yelling "Lock him up" and carrying signs reading "Dirty traitor."

Stone was arrested last week at his Fort Lauderdale, Florida, home and appeared Tuesday in federal court amid new signals about special counsel Robert Mueller probe's endgame.

Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker said Monday that the investigation is "close to being completed," although an exact timetable is unclear.

